January 31, 2018

This new Philly-region area code is finally rolling out next month

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
phone Communication
Stock_Carroll - Verizon Wireless Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Verizon Wireless store in Center City.

If you’re a proud holder of a 215 or 267 area code, hold on to your phone number with care.

Next time you have to get new digits, you may be subject to the new area code rolling out in Philly-area counties this March.

In parts of Berks, Lehigh, Bucks, and Montgomery counties, where 215 and 267 area codes are most typical, a 445 area code will be issued for new numbers as Greater Philadelphia residents are running out of digit combinations. According to previous reports, the pool of existing numbers is expected to run out by mid-2019.

The March roll-out projection conflicts with a message sent to some Verizon customers saying the new code would begin this Saturday, Feb. 3. The Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission, however, stated that the new area code is not expected to begin implementation until at least a month later, on March 3, at the earliest.

Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, a public utility commission spokesperson, told NBC10 he didn’t know where Saturday’s date came from.

Approval for the new 445 area code stretches back as far back as 2016, following in the footsteps of the 267 area code that was implemented in 1999 to supplement limited 215 area code options, which have been in use since 1947.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more phone Communication Philadelphia Verizon Codes Berks County Lehigh County Montgomery County Bucks County Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Attorney: Horse-punching client getting treatment for alcohol addiction
Horse Punchers

Eagles

Eagles vs. Patriots: Five matchups to watch, when the Eagles have the ball
012917EricRowe

Eagles

Photos: An Eagles/Patriots rivalry that pits even the colonists against each other
Carroll - Betsy Ross Eagles Flag

Fashion

Historic Philadelphia dress collection featured on 'Strange Inheritance'
Darnell Collection

Sixers

Sixers' loss to Bucks shows how ugly things can get without Joel Embiid
012918-JustinAnderson-USAToday

Hackers

ATMs spew piles of cash in hackers' 'jackpotting' scheme
01302018_Diebold_Opteva_562_wiki

Escapes

Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.