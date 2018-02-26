Five new red light cameras coming to Roosevelt Boulevard intersections

Drivers will soon be punished for speeding through red lights at more busy intersections along Roosevelt Boulevard, the Philadelphia thoroughfare widely considered the city's most dangerous for pedestrians and motorists.



A $500,000 grant from PennDOT will bring red light cameras to the following locations:

• Pratt Street

• Langdon Street

• Rising Sun Avenue

• Fifth Street

• Broad Street

“This money will use automated enforcement to put the brakes on drivers who run red lights at these intersections and ensure our residents are protected,” Democratic state Rep. Jason Dawkins, of Philadelphia, said.

“Safety is a number one priority in my district," added state Rep. Emilio Vazquez, also a Philadelphia Democrat. "This grant funding will institute changes that will make taking transit safer as well as more enjoyable.”

The funding comes after SEPTA last year debuted a "Direct Bus" service to better accommodate residents who travel along Roosevelt Boulevard.

Stop Robo Cops, a group opposed to red light cameras, published a report in 2015 claiming Philadelphia underestimates the number of car crashes caused by the installation of red light cameras.

Those against the technology argue it distracts drivers from the roadway and nearby pedestrians, causing them to speed up or brake harder in order to avoid getting a $100 ticket.

Grant funding for the five new projects comes from red light violations at 30 intersections already monitored in Philadelphia. The projects were selected by an eight-member committee based on criteria including benefits and effectiveness, cost and local and regional impact.