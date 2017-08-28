Food and Drink Restaurants
082817_Pokeman Poké-Man/Facebook

Poké-Man opens near University of Pennsylvania.

August 28, 2017

New restaurant debuts near Penn with such an awesome name

Food and Drink Restaurants University City Openings Seafood
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

New restaurants open all the time in Philadelphia and the early hype surrounding them is usually worth it. We live in a city of enthusiastic foodies. People here love to try and recommend new spots, or even recommend them before they've tried them!

It isn't every day that we can bring to your attention to a restaurant whose name is just as much a draw as the cuisine, although yes, the soon-to-open Mad Rex in Fishtown is pretty off the wall, conceptually speaking.

On Sunday, the neighborhood surrounding the University of Pennsylvania flocked to 3737 Chestnut St. as though they had been summoned to a gym by their neglected Pokémon Go apps. Why? Because the restaurant that just opened there is called Poké-Man. No joke. See?

<

It doesn't appear that the restaurant has anything to do with the game, although the owners might do well to play that up. Then again, the name is enough of a novelty draw and it's hard to imagine this wasn't a tongue-in-cheek, strategic decision on some level.

If you're not into raw fish, this isn't necessarily the spot for you. If you're ever going to get into raw fish, this is definitely a place to give it a try.

Facebook updates on Monday afternoon suggest the buy one, get one free grand opening was a smashing success. And they're keeping it running until September 2!


Props to people around Penn for eating their way through an entire restaurant called Poké-Man. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Barbara Elizabeth Miller

Remains of Pennsylvania woman missing for 28 years may be in concrete slab

Eagles

082617_Runyan_AP

Former Eagles All-Pro Jon Runyan explains why he’s an Uber driver – and what happens when fans recognize him

Phillies

AP_17238853315806.jpg

WATCH: Rhys Hoskins makes MLB history – so feast your eyes on all 11 of his home runs

Depression

04062017_brain_food_iStock

Study: Vegans and vegetarians may be more prone to depression

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.