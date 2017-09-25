Eagles NFL
Odell Peeing Michael Perez/AP

The New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr., right, celebrates with Sterling Shepard after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia.

September 25, 2017

New York tabloids mock Odell Beckham Jr.'s peeing celebration

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Giants Odell Beckham Jr New York
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

The Eagles won Sunday on a ridiculous 61-yard field goal from a rookie kicker, but not before Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated a touchdown by getting on all fours and lifting his leg to mimic peeing like a dog.

Since New York ended up losing, the city's tabloids had a field day with Beckham Jr.'s rather graphic display, mocking him on the front page of their sports sections.

Here's the New York Daily News:

And here's the New York Post:

Going to have to hand it to the Daily News here, as "Urine Big Trouble" is way cleverer than "Pissing It Away." No matter which cover you prefer, however, we can all enjoy the fact that the Giants are 0-3 and the Eagles are currently first in the NFC East.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

