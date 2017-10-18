Odd News Pets
A pot-bellied pig enjoys the warm and sunny weather at Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf in the Austrian province of Salzburg, Monday, April 7, 2014.

October 18, 2017

Newlyweds' pot-bellied pig gets second reprieve from Pennsylvania borough

By Associated Press

LEECHBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania borough has granted a second reprieve to a newly married couple fighting for the right to keep their pet pot-bellied pig.

Leechburg Council last month voted to delay a decision on Finley, the pig owned by Destiny and Cody Griffith. 

Council again on Tuesday night voted 7-0 to suspend enforcement of an ordinance prohibiting swine and other livestock in the borough, about 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Councilman Christian Vaccaro hopes to have an amendment to the ordinance for council to consider in December or January.

The couple moved to Leechburg about three weeks before the dispute was first aired last month, and delayed their Niagara Falls honeymoon to present their case to council.

They contend they called borough officials and were told the pet pig was acceptable before moving to Leechburg.

