October 17, 2017

New Jersey newspaper lands easy scoop: Corvette crashes into its office

By The Press Of Atlantic City (N.J.)
Associated Press

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. — A New Jersey newspaper has scored an easy scoop.

A Corvette crashed into the newsroom of the Press of Atlantic City newspaper in Pleasantville.

The newspaper reports the car's driver fell asleep Tuesday before driving through an intersection, jumping a curb, traveling about 75 feet (23 meters) and then slamming into the newspaper's office.

No one in the office was hurt. The crash shattered two first-floor windows and knocked over several filing cabinets.

The female driver and a male passenger are being questioned by police.

