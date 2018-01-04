NFC wild-card picks roundup: Who will the Eagles face in playoff opener?

The good news for Eagles fans is that their team can't lose this weekend. The bad news is, what unfolds during the first round of the NFL playoffs, specifically in the NFC, could go a long way toward deciding the outcome of next Saturday's playoff opener.

No matter their opponent, analysts are down on the Birds after seeing back-to-back subpar performances from their offense in the wake of losing Carson Wentz for the season. But are they the most vulnerable team in the entire playoffs?

The oddsmakers give them the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl but, according to Cody Benjamin over CBSSports.com, they are the least feared team in the NFC – if not in the entire NFL – despite having the No. 1 overall seed (and the home field advantage that comes along with it):

On paper, the Eagles are No. 1 in the NFC and, just from their record, No. 1 in the NFL, but they may very well also be the least feared of any NFC playoff team. If it weren't for the Tennessee Titans, in fact, they might be the least feared of any playoff team across the league. Now, does that actually mean anything? Probably not. This is a league where parity reigns supreme, where Wild Card candidates have won Super Bowls and where correlation between NFC playoff teams' head-to-head matchups has been hard to find. In other words, if the "any given Sunday" moniker applies anywhere, it's right in the Eagles' playoff picture, which is guaranteed to kick off against one of three NFC South clubs on Saturday, Jan. 13. [cbssports.com]

It's true, the Eagles will be facing one of the three teams from the South to make the NFC playoffs – the New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers – and although the games haven't been played yet, if the chalk holds, it's looking like Nick Foles is going to get a rematch against Drew Brees and the Saints, who eliminated the Birds from the postseason in their most recent appearance (2014).

At least that's what the experts are saying.

Since the Eagles have a bye, we turned our attention to the four NFC teams that will be playing on wild-card weekend in order to gauge who the Birds can expect to welcome into Lincoln Financial Field next Saturday. Here's a look at who they believe will head to Philly for the divisional round of the playoffs (and how they got there).

Jimmy Kempski, PhillyVoice.com: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers

Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers

CONSENSUS: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (5 of 8)

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Falcons

Falcons over Rams

Saints over Panthers Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Panthers

Rams over Falcons

Panthers over Saints Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers John Breech, CBS Sports: Falcons

Falcons over Rams

Saints over Panthers Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers

CONSENSUS: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (6/9)

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Mike Clay, ESPN: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Mike Golic, ESPN: Falcons

Falcons over Saints

Saints over Panthers Dan Graziano, ESPN: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Lisa Kerney, ESPN: Falcons

Falcons over Saints

Saints over Panthers Mina Kimes, ESPN: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Falcons

Falcons over Saints

Saints over Panthers Trey Wingo, ESPN: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers

CONSENSUS: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8/11)

Peter King, SI.com/MMQB: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Jenny Vrentas, SI.com/MMQB: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Robert Klemko, SI.com/MMQB: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Andy Benoit, SI.com/MMQB: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Jonathan Jones, SI.com/MMQB: Falcons

Falcons over Rams

Saints over Panthers Tim Rohan, SI.com/MMQB: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Conor Orr, SI.com/MMQB: Falcons

Falcons over Rams

Saints over Panthers Mark Mravic, SI.com/MMQB: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Andrew Brandt, SI.com/MMQB: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Kalyn Kahler, SI.com/MMQB: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Gary Gramling, SI.com/MMQB: Falcons

Falcons over Rams

Saints over Panthers

CONSENSUS: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (2/2)

Chris Simms, Bleacher Report: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Chris Roling, Bleacher Report: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers

CONSENSUS: ATLANTA FALCONS (4/7)

Ryan van Bibber, SBNation: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Stephen White, SBNation: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Geoff Schwartz, SBNation: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Harry Lyles Jr., SBNation: Falcons

Falcons over Rams

Saints over Panthers Jeanna Thomas, SBNation: Falcons

Falcons over Rams

Saints over Panthers Adam Stites, SBNation: Falcons

Falcons over Rams

Saints over Panthers Joel Thorman, SBNation: Falcons

Falcons over Rams

Saints over Panthers

CONSENSUS: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (2/2)

David Steele, Sporting News: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers

MORE PICKS

Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers OddsShark: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Benjamin Hoffman, The New York Times: Saints

Rams over Falcons

Saints over Panthers Teddy Cutler, Newsweek: Falcons

Falcons over Rams

Saints over Panthers

FINAL TALLY

• SAINTS: 31 (69%)

• FALCONS: 13 (29%)

• PANTHERS: 1 (2%)





