NFL insider John Clayton the latest victim of ESPN layoffs

May 31, 2017
On Wednesday, ESPN NFL reporter John Clayton confirmed the reports that he had been laid off by The Worldwide Leader as massive cuts continue across the network.
Clayton, who goes by "The Professor" and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007, joins fellow NFL analysts Ed Werder and Trent Dilfer (among others) on the list of ESPN talent who have been laid off.
I guess you saw the news. After 23 years I won't be contributing to ESPN. Two words. Thank you. My bosses and co-workers are the best.— John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017
And after more than two decades at the network, Clayton leaves behind quite a legacy in Bristol. But perhaps nothing will ever beat his eye-opening "This Is SportsCenter" commercial.
It appears Clayton has no intention of changing his look anytime soon.
By the way I am keeping the ponytail— John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017
I just hope he wears the Slayer t-shirt while recording his radio show.
I am well taken care of by ESPN. I have daily show on 710 ESPN Seattle 10 to 12 pacific. I fill in on Sirius on moving the chains.— John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017
I can honestly say that my relationship with ESPN was the second best in my life. My marriage to my wife Pat is obviously No. 1.— John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017
