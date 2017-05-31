NFL insider John Clayton the latest victim of ESPN layoffs

On Wednesday, ESPN NFL reporter John Clayton confirmed the reports that he had been laid off by The Worldwide Leader as massive cuts continue across the network.

Clayton, who goes by "The Professor" and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007, joins fellow NFL analysts Ed Werder and Trent Dilfer (among others) on the list of ESPN talent who have been laid off.

And after more than two decades at the network, Clayton leaves behind quite a legacy in Bristol. But perhaps nothing will ever beat his eye-opening "This Is SportsCenter" commercial.





It appears Clayton has no intention of changing his look anytime soon.

I just hope he wears the Slayer t-shirt while recording his radio show.

