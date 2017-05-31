ESPN NFL
053017_John-Clayton_AP Ted S. Warren/AP

John "The Professor" Clayton stands on the sideline during a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers last season.

May 31, 2017

NFL insider John Clayton the latest victim of ESPN layoffs

ESPN NFL Bristol John Clayton
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

On Wednesday, ESPN NFL reporter John Clayton confirmed the reports that he had been laid off by The Worldwide Leader as massive cuts continue across the network.

Clayton, who goes by "The Professor" and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007, joins fellow NFL analysts Ed Werder and Trent Dilfer (among others) on the list of ESPN talent who have been laid off.

And after more than two decades at the network, Clayton leaves behind quite a legacy in Bristol. But perhaps nothing will ever beat his eye-opening "This Is SportsCenter" commercial.


It appears Clayton has no intention of changing his look anytime soon.

I just hope he wears the Slayer t-shirt while recording his radio show.


Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin

mullin@phillyvoice.com

