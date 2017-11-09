Nick Elmi's Royal Boucherie is opening

"Top Chef" Season 11 winner Nick Elmi, who owns Laurel and ITV, is opening the doors to his new restaurant Royal Boucherie tonight.

The American brasserie with a French-inspired menu isn't located on East Passyunk Avenue like Elmi's other two establishments. Instead, it's on Second Street in Old City.

The menu includes dishes like Smoked Trout Croquette and Chicken Fried Rabbit, but the main focus is on charcuterie, shellfish and classic cocktails.



Catherine Hennessy/Royal Boucherie The food at Royal Boucherie is French-inspired.

As for what the bi-level, 150-seat space looks like, the pine flooring dates back to the 1830s, and there are exposed brick walls and tin ceilings.

On the first floor, there are two antique-looking bars. One is dedicated to the restaurant’s oyster and raw seafood offerings. There's also a fireplace and bistro-style tables.

Up the wooden staircase is the "Sitting Room," which features additional seating for up to 40, as well as a third bar. An outdoor garden terrace can accommodate up to 35 people in the warmer months.

Sundays through Thursdays the restaurant is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it will stay open until 11 p.m. The bar will be open until 2 a.m., serving a late night menu until 1 a.m. Brunch and lunch services will begin sometime in 2018.

Open at 5 p.m. daily

52 S. Second St.

(267) 606-6313

