Nick's Bar and Grille burger Courtesy of Aversa PR & Events/Nick's Bar and Grille

Wednesday's Mac and Cheese Burger with beef burger, bacon, mac and cheese, frizzled onions and jalapenos.

May 22, 2017

Nick's Bar and Grille offering $5-$10 burger deals

Check out the mouthwatering burger lineup

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Updated May 22 at 4:24 p.m.: The speciality one-off burgers are $10 each, while all other burgers on the menu are $5 each through May 26.

Joseph "Joey Dog" and Nicole Schultice are celebrating five years of Nick's Bar and Grille (formerly Nick's Roast Beef) ownership with burger specials Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26.

The lineup of special $10 burgers includes:

• Monday, May 22: Kenzo Burger – ground bacon burger, scrapple, pork roll, egg and cheese
• Tuesday, May 23: Tropical Turkey Burger – pepper jack and house-made mango salsa
• Wednesday, May 24: Mac and Cheese Burger – beef burger, bacon, mac and cheese, frizzled onions and jalapeños
• Thursday, May 25: Stuffed Burger – beef burger with swiss and provolone inside, topped with caramelized onions
• Friday, May 26: 5th Birthday Burger – beef burger, house-made beer cheese, bacon, frizzled onions and jalapeños

Plus, all other burgers on the Nick's menu will be $5 until Friday, May 26.  Burgers on the menu include: 

•Classic with cheese, lettuce, tomato 
•Southwest with pepper jack, salsa, jalapenos, fried pickles 
•South Philly with sharp provolone, longhots 
•Bloody Mary with blue cheese, bloody mary ketchup, green olives
•Apple Bacon with cheddar, applewood bacon, apple onion jam
•Cowboy Burger with pepper jack, barbecue sauce, onion ring 
•Breakfast Burger with American, fresh fried egg

The promotion runs from noon to 8 p.m.

Nick's Bar and Grille Anniversary Celebration

Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26
Noon to 8 p.m. | $10-$5 burgers
16 S. Second St.
Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

