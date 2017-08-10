The food truck lineup at Roxborough Night Market will make your mouth water

Night Market will return to Roxborough from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10. Last year, the food truck fest in Roxborough was the most-attended Night Market of 2016.



This year, the event plans on being "bigger and tastier" than ever.

The food truck lineup is mouthwatering. Favorites like The Cow and The Curd, Zsa's Ice Cream, Undrgrnd Donuts, Foolish Waffles, Kono Pizza, Lil' Pop Shop and Farm Truck will be on-site.

Newcomers will be there, too. Look for Deke's Bar-B-Que, El Guaco Loco, What's on the Grill?, T Loren's, Brotherly Grub, Chef Mama Joy, Roasted Liberties and Tu's Tea & Banh Mi making their Night Market debut.



View the full list of food & drink vendors here.

Beer gardens will pop up at Gates, Ripka and Conarroe streets along Ridge Avenue and in the park between Leverington and Krams avenues.



As for entertainment, there will be live music and volleyball.



To get to the Roxborough Night Market, which starts at Ridge Avenue and Green Lane, there are plenty of options.

• Take the Manayunk/Norristown Line to the Wissahickon stop, where there will be a free shuttle running back and forth from 5:30-10:30 p.m. every 15-20 minutes.

• Hop on the 9 or 27 SEPTA bus to get close to the food truck fest.

• Drive to Roxborough Hospital on 5800 Ridge Ave. and park for $10.

Thursday, Aug. 10

6-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Ridge Avenue and Green Lane

