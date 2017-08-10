Food & Drink Night Market
Night Market Tug Haines /The Food Trust

August 10, 2017

The food truck lineup at Roxborough Night Market will make your mouth water

View the full lineup here

Food & Drink Night Market Roxborough Philadelphia Food Trucks Outdoors Festivals
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Night Market will return to Roxborough from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10. Last year, the food truck fest in Roxborough was the most-attended Night Market of 2016.

This year, the event plans on being "bigger and tastier" than ever.

The food truck lineup is mouthwatering. Favorites like The Cow and The Curd, Zsa's Ice Cream, Undrgrnd Donuts, Foolish Waffles, Kono Pizza, Lil' Pop Shop and Farm Truck will be on-site.

Newcomers will be there, too. Look for Deke's Bar-B-Que, El Guaco Loco, What's on the Grill?, T Loren's, Brotherly Grub, Chef Mama Joy, Roasted Liberties and Tu's Tea & Banh Mi making their Night Market debut.

View the full list of food & drink vendors here.

RELATED: Support local animal rescue by going to happy hour | James Beard-winning chef to share his best summer barbecue tips

Beer gardens will pop up at Gates, Ripka and Conarroe streets along Ridge Avenue and in the park between Leverington and Krams avenues.

As for entertainment, there will be live music and volleyball.

To get to the Roxborough Night Market, which starts at Ridge Avenue and Green Lane, there are plenty of options.

• Take the Manayunk/Norristown Line to the Wissahickon stop, where there will be a free shuttle running back and forth from 5:30-10:30 p.m. every 15-20 minutes. 

• Hop on the 9 or 27 SEPTA bus to get close to the food truck fest. 

• Drive to Roxborough Hospital on 5800 Ridge Ave. and park for $10.

Roxborough Night Market

Thursday, Aug. 10
6-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Ridge Avenue and Green Lane

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Sunflowers

People are flocking to this beautiful sunflower field that's a short road trip from Philly

Phillies

081017.Phils.Hossskins

Source: Phillies to promote top power prospect Rhys Hoskins today

Odd News

Oldies.com

Oldies.com: the story behind that warehouse

Food & Drink

moscow mule

The ultimate summertime drink, the Moscow Mule, could poison you

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.