The home page of the Bloomfield School District on Tuesday note include to a note to the school community explaining how an Islamic State video ended up on its site. Officials said the video was on the site about two hours before it was taken down.

November 07, 2017

N.J. school website, others hacked to show pro-Islamic State message

Technology Schools New Jersey Cybersecurity Islamic State United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Hackers temporarily redirected people looking for hundreds of local school webpages across the U.S. to a video in support of the Islamic State group.

The FBI is trying to determine who was behind the hack, which hijacked school websites in Bloomfield, New Jersey; Tucson, Arizona; Newtown, Connecticut; and Gloucester County, Virginia.

The Bloomfield School District said its website displayed the IS video for about two hours Monday before it was taken down.

SchoolDesk, the Atlanta-based company that maintains the site, said in a statement that technicians discovered a small file was injected into the root of one of its websites. That redirected approximately 800 school and district webpages to a YouTube video containing an audible Arabic message, unknown writing and a picture of Saddam Hussein.

"It looked like it was some sort of ISIS recruitment or support video," SchoolDesk founder Rob Freierson told NJ.com.

SchoolDesk's statement said the hack also affected other organizations, including private and government websites. The company has added more protections and is requiring users of its websites to reset their passwords.

The Bloomfield district said no confidential student or teacher information was compromised.

SchoolDesk said it was working with various investigative agencies to track the source of the hack.

