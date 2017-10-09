Politics Courts
Sen. Pat Toomey Matt Slocum/AP

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., smiles as he speaks to supporters during an election night event, early Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2016, in Breinigsville, Pennsylvania.

October 09, 2017

No charges for man who asked if Pat Toomey's child kidnapped

Politics Courts Pennsylvania Pat Toomey Associated Press
By Associated Press

EASTON, Pa. — A man who was kicked out of a televised town hall for seeming to suggest Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's daughter had been kidnapped won't face charges.

Democratic District Attorney John Morganelli said Monday that Simon Radecki's question to the senator was inappropriate but within the bounds of free speech.

Radecki asked Toomey at the Aug. 31 town hall to "confirm whether or not your daughter Bridget has been kidnapped."

Radecki said later he was only trying to make a point about how immigrant parents live in fear that children brought to the U.S. illegally will be deported.

Nothing happened to Toomey's daughter.

A Toomey spokesman calls Radecki's question "reprehensible" and "inherently threatening." But he says the senator accepts Morganelli's legal judgment.

Just In

Must Read

Car Accident

10062017_Laura_Brooks_BH

As their daughter lay comatose, family raises questions about police investigation

Eagles

100917CarsonWentz

Carson Wentz was outstanding on third down, with gifs and stuff

Television

05_072017_Stock_Carroll.jpg

John Oliver takes passing shot at Philly's 'Rocky' statue on 'Last Week Tonight'

Entertainment

Sam Smith art from Live Nation

Just Announced: Sam Smith to perform in Philly this coming July

Escapes

Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.