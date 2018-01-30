January 30, 2018

'Nonsense!' Video shows massive fight break out in South Jersey Denny's

Cumberland County prosecutors looking for suspects in 'melee' at Vineland restaurant

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Fights Police
Vineland Denny's Google Maps/Street View

The Denny's restaurant in Vineland.

Authorities are investigating an "unfortunate melee" that broke out in a South Jersey Denny's restaurant on Saturday.

Video of the fracas posted to Facebook shows chairs and punches being thrown by a large group of individuals inside the chain restaurant at 1001 W. Landis Ave. in Vineland.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement Monday the incident "can only be described as NONSENSE!"

RELATED: ATMs spew piles of cash in hackers' 'jackpotting' scheme

"No one in our community should be concerned that they may face this type of nonsensical behavior when they go out for a bite to eat," the office wrote on Facebook. "That is why we need your help to identify the individuals involved and prosecute them to the full extent of the law for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF."

Anyone with information on the incident, or who was involved in the melee, is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department.

Tips can be submitted by downloading the CCPOTIP app on an Android or iPhone and choosing the Vineland Police Department; by texting 847411 with VPDTIP and the tip in the message line; or by going to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Facebook page and clicking the "submit a tip" option.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fights Police Vineland New Jersey Investigations Cumberland County

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Former Eagles LB coach Steve Spagnuolo hints strongly that the Patriots cheated in the Super Bowl
012918BillBelichick

Courts

For 'Skinny Joey' Merlino, racketeering trial his chance to put feds under microscope
01292018_Joey_Merlino_MTS

Food & Drink

Where to order food for your Super Bowl LII party
Super Bowl LII catering from Di Bruno Bros.

Actors

A 1-on-1 with Jon Voight, star of 'Surviving the Wild'
Jon Voight

Courts

Three women plead guilty to fatal beating of homeless man in Philadelphia
Robert Barnes

Eagles

A look back at the Eagles' and Patriots' Super Bowl odds as the 2017 season progressed
012918EaglesSuperBowlOdds

Escapes

Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Spanish Coast

$1795 -- 9-Day Spanish Wonders Tour

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.