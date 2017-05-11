Nor'easter looks to rain on graduates, moms

Get ready for the rain, graduates and moms.

A nor'easter will arrive in the Philadelphia region overnight Saturday bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds throughout the day and impacting commencement ceremonies scheduled at a number of area colleges, includig West Chester University and Chestnut Hill College.

Friday will start off with cloudy skies, with rain possible – but not likely – after 1 p.m. Clouds will thicken throughout the day as temperatures rise into the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain starts in earnest overnight Saturday, and is expected to be steady and heavy and accompanied by gusty winds. Forecasters said the region could see anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain before the coastal low pressure system moves out Sunday night. More recent weather models are pushing up rain totals offshore, so the lower amounts could be seen inland. Still, higher rainfall amounts – closer to the 3-inch mark – remain possible in some locations.

Wave heights along the Jersey Shore are anticipated in the 2-to-4 foot range, and from 1-3 feet on the Delaware Bay, forecasters said. Minor tidal flooding is possible in some areas along the shore.

Temperatures Saturday will be below normal, stalling around 60 degrees. Gusts of 25mph are expected inland, and 30-35mph along the Jersey Shore.

Forecasters said it's possible that enough rain will fall Saturday to approach the record rainfall for the date, 1.4 inches in 1948. (That same storm nearly 70 years ago dropped more than 3 inches of rain on Atlantic City.)

Cloudy skies, gusty winds and cooler temperatures hang around for most of Mother's Day on Sunday before the nor'easter moves out to sea at night.

Here is the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast:

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night: Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 48. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 58. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Rain before midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.