Neighborhoods Rankings
Northern Liberties is home to many independent shops and boutiques Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Northern Liberties is home to many independent shops and boutiques.

November 14, 2017

Northern Liberties gets national recognition for being hip

'NoLibs' is one of America's coolest neighborhoods, site says

Neighborhoods Rankings Northern Liberties Lists Philadelphia
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Northern Liberties has long been synonymous with its abundance of food, bars and youth.

But one apartment rental website recently deemed the neighborhood as not only Philadelphia's hottest spot, but as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the country.

HotSpot Rentals gave Northern Liberties the No. 18 spot on a recent ranking of the "25 Hottest Neighborhoods in America." The neighborhood is relatively easy to access and get around, according to the site, which gave high scores for walkability and transit.

Addressing factors typically of concern to buyers and renters, the site also measured urban neighborhoods based on finance, food and entertainment, lifestyle and weather.

"Put simply, we used data to determine street cred," the site stated.

San Francisco, Seattle, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Austin, Texas each landed two neighborhoods in the ranking, with San Fran's Mission District taking the top spot.

The full list can be found here.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Body

Carroll - Waxing

Waxing 'down there': the questions you're afraid to ask, answered

Eagles

111317DrewBrees

Mailbag: Which NFC team is the biggest threat to the Eagles in the playoffs?

Recreation

11132017_youth_football_field_iStock

After sidelining top team, CYO football league consents to 'unofficial' championship

Radio

111317_CarlinChris

Report: WIP's Chris Carlin leaving Philly to replace Francesa on WFAN

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.