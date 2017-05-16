Starbucks Marijuana
Starbucks is not amused by Ed "NJ Weedman" Forchion's new logo for his Trenton restaurant.

May 16, 2017

Starbucks not chill about weed-themed restaurant's name and logo

Coffee giant warns NJ Weedman about Weedbukx

By Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Staff

Starbucks is not amused.

Ed Forchion, better known as NJ Weedman, recently renamed his Trenton restaurant Weedbukx.

And then there is the new logo: Forchion, doing a doobie, and a familiar green circle.

An April 27 letter from the company on Forchion's Facebook copies a letter he got from the coffee giant's lawyer.

A corporate lawyer said the company recently learned of the "problematic signage" on Forchion's eatery.

It called for him to make changes by May 10.

Forchion is jailed at the Mercer County jail on a witness tampering charge, and his girlfriend and business partner, Debi Madaio, is posting on his Facebook page.

She admits the name and logo are a publicity stunt.

No word yet on any name change or on the logo.

Kevin C. Shelly

kevin@phillyvoice.com

