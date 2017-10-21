Drinks Weed
The $16 Pot Luck cocktail is made with Bombay Sapphire Gin, Midori, simple syrup and lemon and lime juice – then infused with cannabidiol.

October 21, 2017

NYC bar serving cannabis-infused cocktail

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

One New York City bar now offers a drink that allows you to get buzzed in two ways.

5th&Mad will serve its new cannabis-infused "Pot Luck" cocktail on Saturday nights.

The drink, available for a limited time, combines gin, two types of liqueur, simple syrup and lemon and lime juices. But it also includes a "herby twist" with Cannabidiol (CBD) oil.

Recreational marijuana isn't legal in New York, but the bar owners say their drink doesn't break any laws.

"Don’t worry, it’s legal; the CBD hemp oil doesn’t get you high, but has the medicinal effects of being anti-anxiety, anti-seizure and antipsychotic —even inducing wakefulness," the bar said in a press release.

According to the bar, CBD oil is legal per a federal law that allows for the sale of imported, low-THC, industrial hemp products, given that they come from the seed or stalk of the plant, not from the leaves and flowers.

If you're thinking of making the trip up to NYC to try it, know that it won't be cheap: One Pot Luck will set you back $16.

Daniel Craig

