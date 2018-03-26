March 26, 2018

Kids can search the beach for 100,000 Easter eggs

If you're spending Easter at the Shore, don't miss this free activity

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Easter Egg Hunts
Beach Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A beach in New Jersey.

The afternoon before Easter Sunday, New Jersey's Ocean City will host a huge, free egg hunt on the beach.

Children age 7 and under are invited to search the sand for 100,000 eggs filled with candy from local merchants.

RELATED: Where to find Easter egg hunts in Philadelphia | Families invited to parade through the city during 87th Easter Promenade

Separate areas will be set up for different age groups.

• Age 2 and under – 11th Street beach
• Age 3 – 11th Street beach
• Age 4 to 5 – 12th Street beach
• Age 6 to 7 – 13th Street beach
• Children with special needs – 14th Street beach

The hunt will kick off at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 31. The rain date will be Sunday, April 1.

All street parking and municipal lots are free at this time of year.

Great Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 31
2:30 p.m. | Free
Between 11th and 14th streets on the beach
Ocean City, N.J.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Easter Egg Hunts Ocean City New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

LGBT harassment in the era of #MeToo
03262018_AndrewMars1

Eagles

NFL looking into Eagles fan behavior, and not at all patronizing salty Vikings fans in any way
032618VikingsFans

Food & Drink

This Italian treat is a slushy mix of sorbet, liquor and prosecco
Capofitto's sgroppino

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles trade or cut safety Rodney McLeod
032418RodneyMcLeod

Gun Control

Santorum on CNN: Students should learn CPR instead of crusading for gun control
03252018_CNN_Santorum_CNN

Food & Drink

Where to dine in Philly during Passover
Hungry Pigeon Passover meal

Escapes

Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.