Kids can search the beach for 100,000 Easter eggs

The afternoon before Easter Sunday, New Jersey's Ocean City will host a huge, free egg hunt on the beach.

Children age 7 and under are invited to search the sand for 100,000 eggs filled with candy from local merchants.

Separate areas will be set up for different age groups.

• Age 2 and under – 11th Street beach

• Age 3 – 11th Street beach

• Age 4 to 5 – 12th Street beach

• Age 6 to 7 – 13th Street beach

• Children with special needs – 14th Street beach

The hunt will kick off at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 31. The rain date will be Sunday, April 1.

All street parking and municipal lots are free at this time of year.

