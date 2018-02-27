February 27, 2018

Ocean Prime offering surf & turf special

Get ready to drool

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Surf & Turf at Ocean Prime Ocean Prime/PhillyVoice

Ocean Prime is celebrating National Surf & Turf Day.

Even though 2018 isn't a leap year, Ocean Prime in Philadelphia still plans on celebrating National Surf & Turf Day, which falls on Feb. 29. Any excuse to treat yourself, right?

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the restaurant will offer a special surf & turf option from 4 to 10 p.m.

RELATED: Pretend to be part of "Peaky Blinders" at this early St. Patrick's Day party

Get ready to drool. The holiday special will be a 6-ounce filet mignon and butter-poached lobster tail over a crispy gouda potato cake, served with chili seared spinach and a cabernet truffle reduction. Hollandaise sauce will top the lavish dish, which will be $58.

Ocean Prime will also launch a new happy hour on Wednesday night. There will be a selection of small plates and sushi for $10, as well as mini shellfish towers and $10 cocktails and wines by the glass.

Happy hour is daily from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the restaurant's lounge.

Surf & Turf Day at Ocean Prime

Wednesday, Feb. 28
4-10 p.m.
Ocean Prime
124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Seafood Steaks Holidays

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

After 71 years, an old-school Philly bowling alley closing its doors for good
Hi-Spot Bowling

Eagles

5 players the Eagles could select with their first round pick: Offense edition
022618SonyMichel

Art Exhibits

Close encounters of the Chuck kind
Claudia Bach Pregnant

Comedians

Amanda Seales is a Diva no more
Amanda Seales

Flyers

NHL trade deadline recap: Flyers acquire defenseman – and lose one – without making a trade
022618_Flyers-Oduya_usat

History

MLK visited Camden, but not a resident, report finds; daughter of homeowner agrees
MLKing

Escapes

Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.