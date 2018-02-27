Ocean Prime offering surf & turf special

Even though 2018 isn't a leap year, Ocean Prime in Philadelphia still plans on celebrating National Surf & Turf Day, which falls on Feb. 29. Any excuse to treat yourself, right?

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the restaurant will offer a special surf & turf option from 4 to 10 p.m.

Get ready to drool. The holiday special will be a 6-ounce filet mignon and butter-poached lobster tail over a crispy gouda potato cake, served with chili seared spinach and a cabernet truffle reduction. Hollandaise sauce will top the lavish dish, which will be $58.

Ocean Prime will also launch a new happy hour on Wednesday night. There will be a selection of small plates and sushi for $10, as well as mini shellfish towers and $10 cocktails and wines by the glass.



Happy hour is daily from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the restaurant's lounge.

Surf & Turf Day at Ocean Prime

Wednesday, Feb. 28

4-10 p.m.

Ocean Prime

124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

