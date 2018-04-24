Topgolf opening in Atlantic City this summer

When Ocean Resort Casino – the site of the former Revel – opens this summer in Atlantic City, it will include a massive Topgolf Swing Suite.

Boardwalk visitors will be able to play virtual golf in the 26,000-sq. ft. indoor facility, which will include 11 player bays, each with a 16-ft.-wide video screen.

There will also be a virtual putting green, interactive multi-sport games, HDTVs and lounge seating.



New Jersey's first Topgolf location opened in Edison in December. Currently, none are open in Pennsylvania.



A date has not been announced yet for the Ocean Resort Casino opening. Check back for updates.

