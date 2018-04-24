April 24, 2018

Topgolf opening in Atlantic City this summer

Soon, you'll be able to play virtual golf at the boardwalk

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Openings Attractions
When Ocean Resort Casino – the site of the former Revel – opens this summer in Atlantic City, it will include a massive Topgolf Swing Suite.

Boardwalk visitors will be able to play virtual golf in the 26,000-sq. ft. indoor facility, which will include 11 player bays, each with a 16-ft.-wide video screen.

There will also be a virtual putting green, interactive multi-sport games, HDTVs and lounge seating.

New Jersey's first Topgolf location opened in Edison in December. Currently, none are open in Pennsylvania.

A date has not been announced yet for the Ocean Resort Casino opening. Check back for updates.

