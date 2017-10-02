Festivals Old City
Old City Fest Kyle Ober/Old City Fest

Circus performers at Old City Fest.

October 02, 2017

Old City Fest features entertainment, fashion, food, art

See what the historic neighborhood has to offer

Festivals Old City Philadelphia Autumn Family-Friendly Fall Outdoors
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Old City Fest will take place in the neighborhood's cobblestone streets. 

Several blocks will be closed off to traffic so that the community can explore the fashion, food and art found in the historic 'hood.

RELATED: Morgan's Pier to transform beer garden into "autumn wonderland"

There will be a stage at Fourth and Arch streets where musicians will perform throughout the day, and there will be two fashion shows highlighting one-of-a-kind styles from local boutiques.

For families, there will be a Fun Zone with circus performances and historic chocolate-making demonstrations.

To eat, more than two dozen food vendors will be set up on the streets. There will be art, craft and retail vendors, too. In total, expect more than 100 Old City vendors to participate in this year's festival.

Old City Fest 2017

Sunday, Oct. 8
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go
Beginning at Third and Arch streets

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Mass Shootings

10022017_Las_Vegas_shooting_AP

Philly-area native suddenly in aftermath of mass shooting in Las Vegas

Eagles

100217EaglesFans

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Chargers game

Shooting

Las Vegas Shooting

Sniper in high-rise hotel kills at least 58 in Las Vegas

Comedy

jerry seinfeld

WATCH: Seinfeld tells Colbert he can still listen to Cosby's comedy, even after sexual assault allegations

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.