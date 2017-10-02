Old City Fest features entertainment, fashion, food, art

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Old City Fest will take place in the neighborhood's cobblestone streets.

Several blocks will be closed off to traffic so that the community can explore the fashion, food and art found in the historic 'hood.

There will be a stage at Fourth and Arch streets where musicians will perform throughout the day, and there will be two fashion shows highlighting one-of-a-kind styles from local boutiques.

For families, there will be a Fun Zone with circus performances and historic chocolate-making demonstrations.

To eat, more than two dozen food vendors will be set up on the streets. There will be art, craft and retail vendors, too. In total, expect more than 100 Old City vendors to participate in this year's festival.

Sunday, Oct. 8

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

Beginning at Third and Arch streets