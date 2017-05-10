People Divorce
Pell Kwan Divorce Stephan Savoia/AP

Clay Pell, left, grandson of the late Sen. Claiborne Pell, D-RI, and his wife, two-time Olympic figure skating medalist Michelle Kwan, right, enter the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, R.I. on Jan. 28, 2014.

May 10, 2017

Olympic skater Michelle Kwan and husband file for divorce

Both listed irreconcilable differences in their divorce papers

People Divorce Rhode Island Celebrities Associated Press
By Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has filed papers in Rhode Island seeking divorce days after her husband, Clay Pell, filed for divorce in California.

The Providence Journal reports both listed irreconcilable differences in their divorce papers. Pell filed for divorce March 27, while Kwan filed March 30.

Kwan is a five-time world figure skating champion, winning Olympic medals in 1998 and 2002. Pell is a grandson of Rhode Island's late Democratic U.S. Sen. Claiborne Pell, and he unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2014.

The two married in Providence in 2013.

Court records show Pell wants the Rhode Island filing to be dismissed so the divorce can be heard in California.

Kwan objects, saying she lived in Rhode Island for the past year.

Neither Kwan nor Pell returned phone calls seeking comment.

