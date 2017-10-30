Politics Chris Christie
Chris Christie Carlos Osorio/AP Photo

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Michigan and Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 28,2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

October 30, 2017

Once out of office, Christie to see Springsteen on Broadway

Politics Chris Christie New Jersey Bruce Springsteen Associated Press
By Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie knows what he'll be doing on his first night out of office next year: Seeing Bruce Springsteen on Broadway.

The term-limited Republican and avid Springsteen fan announced his plans Monday during a TV appearance on "Good Day New York" on the city's Fox affiliate.

Christie's term ends on Jan. 16. He and his wife plan to see "The Boss" the following evening.

When asked if Springsteen knows Christie is coming, the governor said "he'll know when he sees it."

Christie has attended more than 140 Springsteen concerts. But the singer's intimate Broadway show features him performing several songs alone on stage and telling stories about growing up.

