OneRepublic has probably produced hits from your favorite artist

Ryan Tedder's contact list is arguably among the most impressive in the music industry. The members of U2, Maroon 5, Beyonce, Adele and Ariana Grande are all just a call away. The OneRepublic frontman has produced each of those superstar recording artists.



"I've been so fortunate," Tedder said while calling from Los Angeles. "I've had some incredible experience with some amazingly talented musicians."

"It's so different than producing somebody else since I don't feel any pressure," Tedder said. "When it's another artist, it's not my story, so it's not uber personal. When I produce somebody else, it's like a game with me. It's different when I go for goosebumps in songs with my own band."

Tedder, 38, is adept at creating ear candy for other recording artists as well as his own band. OneRepublic's last album, 2013's "Native" yielded six hit singles.

"It was a challenge making this follow-up," Tedder said. "'Native' did so well."

Tedder and his bandmates, which also includes multi-instrumentalists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist Brent Kutzle and drummer Eddie Fisher, were up to the challenge.

“Kids,” the infectious single from OneRepublic’s latest “Oh My My,” is arguably the catchiest song Tedder has written to date. “I try to write songs that can catch fire,” Tedder said. “When I wrote 'Kids' I thought back to my days in my 20s when I was backpacking through Europe. But it's a song about moving forward. To me, there is nothing sadder than someone who says, 'I wish I was 20 again.'"