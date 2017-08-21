Business Google
Google Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

This 2013 file photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California.

August 21, 2017

'Oreo' to be next version of Google's Android operating system

Business Google United States Android Technology Cell Phones Associated Press
By Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — An upcoming update to Google's Android software finally has a delectable name. The next version will be known as Oreo, extending Google's tradition of naming each version after a sweet treat.

Google anointed the software Monday after spending the past few months referring to it as "Android O."

Oreo boasts several new features, including the ability to respond to notifications directly on a phone's home screen and the ability to access apps without installing them on a device.

The free software is scheduled to be released this fall, most likely after making its debut on a new Pixel phone that Google is expected to begin selling in October.

The nicknames for earlier Android versions have included Nougat, Marshmallow, and Lollipop.

Android is the world's most widely used mobile operating system.

