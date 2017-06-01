Outdoor yoga to take place at Fairmount Water Works

Yoga will be popping up at Fairmount Water Works on Thursdays through October.

From the Water Works' pavilion, class attendees will have a view of the Schuylkill River.

Instructors from Priya Hot Yoga, which has a studio on Callowhill Street, will lead the group workout.



No registration is required to attend the pop-up classes, but there is a suggested donation fee of $15.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit educational summer programs for youth groups at Fairmount Water Works.

All attendees should remember to bring a mat and water to yoga class.

Thursdays through October: June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 14, Oct. 19

6 p.m. | $15 suggested donation

Fairmount Water Works

640 Waterworks Drive

