June 01, 2017

Outdoor yoga to take place at Fairmount Water Works

Work up a sweat and take in a view of the Schuylkill River

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Yoga will be popping up at Fairmount Water Works on Thursdays through October. 

From the Water Works' pavilion, class attendees will have a view of the Schuylkill River.

Instructors from Priya Hot Yoga, which has a studio on Callowhill Street, will lead the group workout.

No registration is required to attend the pop-up classes, but there is a suggested donation fee of $15. 

A portion of the proceeds will benefit educational summer programs for youth groups at Fairmount Water Works.

All attendees should remember to bring a mat and water to yoga class.

Pop-Up Yoga at Fairmount Water Works

Thursdays through October: June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 14, Oct. 19
6 p.m. | $15 suggested donation
Fairmount Water Works
640 Waterworks Drive

