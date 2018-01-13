January 13, 2018

Overdosing man got angry at SEPTA police for 'ruining his high'

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Addiction
01082015_SEPTA_police_generic_Thom Thom Carroll, File/PhillyVoice

.

A overdosing man went into cardiac arrest and nearly died on Friday before SEPTA Transit Police found him and administered Narcan, reviving him.

But the man ultimately became angry with the officers for "ruining his high," Transit Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III said in a tweet.

CBS Philly reported that officers found the man around 1:15 p.m. on the mezzanine level of Somerset Station in Kensington, and that he appeared to have overdosed.  Officers felt a pulse after administering three doses of Narcan.

The man reportedly became coherent while en route to the hospital and told the officers they were ruining his high.

The man's condition was unknown as of late Friday.

"Transit Police found man in cardiac arrest. CPR. Narcan. Ran carrying him to police wagon. Drove lights/sirens to hospital. He lived and was angry towards them for ruining his high," Nestel wrote. "And those officers will do it again tonight if the need arises."


053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Addiction Kensington Drugs SEPTA Narcan Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Hockey

Bucks County native earns spot on US Olympic hockey team
011218_Gunderson-Sweden

College

Philly-area colleges turn up in large sexual harassment survey
01162017_Swarthmore_Parrish_Hall

Crime

Philly theater director, mugged and shot, IDs alleged perp using Find My iPhone
Whit MacLaughlin

Funerals

PHOTOS: City bids farewell to fallen Philly firefighter
Carroll - Funeral for Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew LeTourneau

That's Show Biz

Take a sneak peek at what’s in store for show biz in 2018
Horoscope

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Predictions, odds and broadcast info for divisional round of NFL playoffs
011218_Eagles-Falcons-fans_usat

Escapes

Limited - Italy Lake Como

$1690 -- Guided Tour of Italy for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Punta Cana

$699 & up -- 5-Nt Upscale All-Incl. Punta Cana Stay & Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.