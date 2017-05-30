Muhammad Ali Boxing
Philadelphia lawyer George Bochetto is half-owner of the modest home in Louisville, Ky., that Muhammad Ali grew up in. It is now a museum.

May 30, 2017

Owners of Ali's boyhood home, including Philly lawyer, warn of possible closing

By Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owners who restored Muhammad Ali's boyhood home in Kentucky and opened it as a museum say it may have to close because of financial difficulties.

The pink home where Ali — known then as Cassius Clay — dreamed of boxing greatness has drawn more than 10,000 visitors since opening last year in Louisville.

Co-owners George Bochetto, a Philadelphia lawyer, and Jared Weiss of Las Vegas said Tuesday they have asked the city of Louisville and the Ali Center to help support the landmark.

Bochetto, a former Pennsylvania state boxing commissioner, says they have covered the costs to renovate the home and keep it open as a museum. They say a more comprehensive financial and marketing plan is needed.

Bochetto and Weiss each own half the home, which they purchased about two years ago.

The first anniversary of Ali's death is Saturday.

Louisville will honor its hometown champ with a six-week celebration that begins Saturday.

