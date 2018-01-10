January 10, 2018

Passenger stabbed with screwdriver on SEPTA bus

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
A SEPTA bus.

A commuter has been hospitalized after being attacked by another passenger on a SEPTA bus Wednesday morning.

SEPTA said the incident took place a little after 8 a.m. on a Route 23 bus as it traveled on Germantown Avenue near Logan Street.

Two passengers got into a verbal altercation, and one assaulted the other with the screwdriver, officials said.

The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, with lacerations on the face near the mouth. 

No one has been apprehended yet and an investigation is ongoing.

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

