Passenger stabbed with screwdriver on SEPTA bus

A commuter has been hospitalized after being attacked by another passenger on a SEPTA bus Wednesday morning.

SEPTA said the incident took place a little after 8 a.m. on a Route 23 bus as it traveled on Germantown Avenue near Logan Street.

Two passengers got into a verbal altercation, and one assaulted the other with the screwdriver, officials said.

The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, with lacerations on the face near the mouth.

No one has been apprehended yet and an investigation is ongoing.