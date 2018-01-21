January 21, 2018

Patriots-Jaguars AFC Championship Game thread

By Jimmy Kempski
USATSI_10557417.jpg David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady runs ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Minnesota Vikings tonight at 6:40 p.m. in the NFC Championship Game, with the winner representing the NFC in the Super Bowl. But first, at 3:05 p.m., the New England Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars for the right to represent the AFC.

It is a preview of the Eagles' Super Bowl opponent, if, you know, they are able to make it there themselves.

Tom Brady injured his hand during practice this week, reportedly in a collision with running back Rex Burkhead. Ever since, reporters have been trying to get a look at Brady's hand, unsuccessfully:

This job is so dumb sometimes.

Anyway, the Pats remain touchdown favorites against the Jags. For the gambling degenerates, you can find our Conference Championship picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game below.

Jimmy Kempski
