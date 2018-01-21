Patriots-Jaguars AFC Championship Game thread

January 21, 2018
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Minnesota Vikings tonight at 6:40 p.m. in the NFC Championship Game, with the winner representing the NFC in the Super Bowl. But first, at 3:05 p.m., the New England Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars for the right to represent the AFC.
It is a preview of the Eagles' Super Bowl opponent, if, you know, they are able to make it there themselves.
Tom Brady injured his hand during practice this week, reportedly in a collision with running back Rex Burkhead. Ever since, reporters have been trying to get a look at Brady's hand, unsuccessfully:
Tom Brady wearing a glove on both hands today after injuring his right hand during practice yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wjsg8xi6Vz— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 18, 2018
Tom Brady, with the glove....same glove on right hand. #JAXvsNE pic.twitter.com/ZrRyCT4uB5— Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) January 19, 2018
Tom Brady, right hand in pocket, arrives at 9:35 a.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/euC2eX7z6A— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 21, 2018
This job is so dumb sometimes.
Anyway, the Pats remain touchdown favorites against the Jags. For the gambling degenerates, you can find our Conference Championship picks here.
