AP_17270689152711.jpg Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens during a news conference about the Republicans' proposed rewrite of the tax code for individuals and corporations, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

September 28, 2017

Paul Ryan heading to Delaware County to talk tax reform

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

House Speaker Paul Ryan is heading to a Pennsylvania factory a day after GOP leaders unveiled their long-awaited framework for tax reform.

Ryan, R-Wis., is set to head to Pennsylvania Machine Works, a pipe-fitting manufacturer in Delaware County, on Thursday, when he will tour the company and take some questions about the $5 trillion tax-cutting plan, 6ABC reported

“Our employees are looking forward to the opportunity to meet with him and discuss topics that impact them such as healthcare and tax reform,” Penn Machine Works President Joseph Pro Jr. told Fox Business

President Donald Trump called the plan a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" that would slash taxes for the middle class during a speech in Indiana. The proposal looks to double standard deductions for married and single filers, cut business tax rates and get rid of the estate tax, CNN reported

"We really can get this done this year," Ryan said during an interview on CNBC on Thursday. "You're not going to get 3 percent [economic] growth in 2018 if you don't get this done in 2017. So we're really serious about that." 

