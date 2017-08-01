Food & Drink Festivals
Peaches Courtesy of Peddler's Village/PhillyVoice

Peddler's Village hosts an annual Peach Festival in August.

August 01, 2017

Head to Peddler's Village for peach treats and sidewalk sales

August is National Peach Month

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

August is National Peach Month. To celebrate, Peddler's Village in Bucks County hosts an annual Peach Festival. This year, it will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13.

There will be locally grown peaches from Bechdolt’s Orchards of Bucks County, peach baked goods at Lucky Cupcake Company’s Village Bakery, peach butters and jams at the Village General Store and more sweet and savory peach treats at various outdoor carts.

Attendees can also pre-order a peach pie to pick up at Peddler's Village.

Kids can hang out in the Family Fun Field, where there will be games, a bounce house and splash slides.

Adults will want to check out sidewalk sales throughout the Village. Shoppers can browse for deals Friday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Peach Festival

Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go
Peddler's Village
2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA

