Research Medical
Penn-CHOP art study Penn Medicine/

Researchers from Penn Medicine and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia found that medical students who took art observation courses saw improvements in their clinical observation skills.

September 06, 2017

Penn-CHOP study: Art courses could help medical students become better doctors

'Artful Thinking' improved clinical observation in medical students, researchers say

Research Medical University City Penn Philadelphia Museum of Art Philadelphia Penn Medicine
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Medical students who studied art could have a leg up in their work down the line, a new study shows.>

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia collaborated on a recent report with educators at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, according to a press release from Penn Medicine.

The study, published in the journal Ophthalmology, found that art observation classes could help teach medical students to become better clinical observers.

"The skills I learned studying fine arts in college are invaluable to me now as a physician. I saw the impact art education had on my approach to medicine, and I wanted to recreate that experience for others in the field," the study's lead author, Dr. Jaclyn Gurwin, said in a statement.

Researchers drew from previous studies on the subject and applied "formal research methods" to evaluate extensive art training among first-year medical students.

Thirty-six such students were randomly assigned to take six one-and-a-half-hour art observation course at the art museum or to be part of a control group that didn't receive any training. Students took part in group discussions, training in visual arts vocabulary and sat in sessions in front of works of art, Penn officials said.

The classes used the "Artful Thinking" program, which encourages creative questioning, reasoning, perspective taking and other types of critical thinking.

NonePenn Medicine/


Each student took an observation skills test at the beginning and end of the study. Those who took the course showed significantly improved observational skills, researchers said.

"The results of this study are incredibly encouraging, showing that art observation training can improve medical and ophthalmological observational skills," said Gurwin, an Ophthalmology resident at Penn's Scheie Eye Institute. "We hope that the improved observational abilities from this training will translate to improved clinical effectiveness, empathy and, ultimately, will make better physicians."

Read more about the study here.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Jenna Burleigh

Report: Slain Temple student asked friends for help shortly before her homicide

Eagles

090517CarsonWentz

Eagles vs. Redskins: Five matchups to watch

History

08_041417_PhilaSkyline_Carroll.jpg

Here are the buildings that once towered over all of Philadelphia

Investigation

090517_Woundedogs

Reward offered after dogs left scarred, emaciated at Upper Darby park

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.