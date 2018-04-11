April 11, 2018

Penn's tumor vaccine shows promise to fight cancer in early tests

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Cancer Research Vaccines
Stock_Carroll - Penn Medicine Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Smilow Center for Translational Research at the University of Pennsylvania.

Researchers at Penn Medicine say they have achieved an important breakthrough in the world of precision cancer treatment — a vaccine that may be able to beat back tumors with a patient's own immune cells.

In a study published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine describe promising results from a pilot study that tested personalized vaccines on 25 ovarian cancer patients.

The vaccines were developed by exposing a patient's immune cells to the contents of their tumor cell in the laboratory. This combination was then injected into the patients to induce a wider immune response.

“The idea is to mobilize an immune response that will target the tumor very broadly, hitting a variety of markers including some that would be found only on that particular tumor,” said lead author Janos L. Tanyi, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Penn Medicine.

Current cancer vaccines are generally designed to target a specific molecule found on cancerous cells in any patient with a particular tumor type.

The vaccines used in this study, designed in collaboration with the Lausanne Branch of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, factor in the mutations of each patient's tumor. It is considered "tumor-wide" because it aims to stimulate an immune response against hundreds or thousands of potential tumor-associated targets instead of just one held in common among most patients.

About half of the vaccinated patients in the study showed T-cells that responded by attacking cancer cells. Those in the group that responded tended to live longer without tumor progression than those who didn’t respond.

Funding for the study was provided by the National Institutes of Health, the Marcus Foundation, the Ovarian Cancer Immunotherapy Initiative, the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research at the University of Lausanne and the Ovacure Foundation.

“This vaccine appears to be safe for patients, and elicits a broad anti-tumor immunity," Tanyi said. "We think it warrants further testing in larger clinical trials."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Cancer Research Vaccines Philadelphia Medicine Studies University of Pennsylvania Penn Medicine Tumors Medical Research

Just In

Must Read

Education

Before and after: Abington's pledge agreement with Stephen A. Schwarzman
04112018_Schwarzman_rendering

Phillies

How Chase Utley inspired local cancer survivor (and Dodgers prospect) Devin Smeltzer, both on and off the field
041018_Smeltzer-Utley-1

Bands

Guided by Voices cuts back on the beer, beefs up on the tunes
Guided by Voices

Museums

Museum of the American Revolution offering free admission on one-year anniversary
Carroll - Museum of the American Revolution Opening

Eagles

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Wide receiver
041018ChristianKirk

Honors

WATCH: Smokin' Joe Frazier Boulevard christened in North Philadelphia
Smokin Joe Frazier

Escapes

Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.