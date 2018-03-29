March 29, 2018

Pennsylvania Ballet to present ‘Grace & Grandeur’ at the Merriam Theater

Mixed repertoire program features three ballets

By PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Pennsylvania Ballet
Performances Pennsylvania Ballet

Content sponsored by PA Ballet Native Badge

Limited - PA Ballet presented Grace & Grandeur Alexander Iziliaev/PA Ballet

Artist of Pennsylvania Ballet in Christopher Wheeldon’s "For Four."

The Pennsylvania Ballet will dazzle audiences at the Merriam Theater this April as it presents Grace and Grandeur, a mixed repertoire program featuring three ballets. The program includes Artistic Director Angel Corella’s restaging of Marius Petipa’s Paquita, Christopher Wheeldon’s For Four, and George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations. There are five performances scheduled between April 5 – 8. Tickets are available now.

The three-part program kicks off with Paquita, a widely celebrated example of 19th century classicism that showcases the female dancers’ extraordinary footwork. The second ballet, For Four, highlights the strength and artistry of male dancers through a range of styles. The program concludes with Theme and Variations, a tribute to the grandeur of ballet that features quick, playful changes of direction, unexpected musical accents and beautiful costumes.

Grace & Grandeur showcases the strength and versatility of our dancers in ballets that allow the men and women to shine individually,” said Artistic Director Angel Corella. “This program showcases the evolution of classical ballet, in a performance that highlights the strength of Pennsylvania Ballet’s dancers.”

Get your tickets now.

Grace & Grandeur at the Merriam Theater will run:

• Thursday, April 5 at 7:30 pm
• Friday, April 6 at 7:30 pm
• Saturday, April 7 at 2:00 pm
• Saturday, April 7 at 8:00 pm
• Sunday, April 8 at 2:00 pm

Grace & Grandeur

Thursday, April 5 through Sunday, April 8
Merriam Theater
250 S. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102

PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Pennsylvania Ballet

Read more Performances Pennsylvania Ballet Philadelphia Merriam Theater Grace & Grandeur Ballet Entertainment

Just In

Must Read

Public Health

We tested City Hall for lead exposure – and this is what we found
03292018_Board_of_elections_lead_BH

Eagles

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
032918EaglesFans

Rappers

Wyclef Jean: 'Philly allowed me to see the dream clearly'
Wyclef Jean

Openings

Philly’s very own PJ Clarke’s set to open in the Curtis Center this summer
Stock_Carroll - Curtis Center

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman wins another award, this time from his peers
013018_Howie-Roseman_usat

Art

Branding agency leaves its mark on Old City
Carroll - Old City optical illusion sidewalk painting

Escapes

Limited - The Northern Lights in Iceland

$699 -- Iceland: Northern Lights Adventure w/Guide & Flights
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Safari in Tanzania

$3299 -- Tanzania: Weeklong Upscale Safari w/Game Drives
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.