Accidents Politics
adam swope Willstown-Malvern Democrats/Facebook

Adam Swope, 38, passed away in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 202.

November 13, 2017

Pennsylvania campaign manager dies in multi-vehicle Route 202 crash

Chester County politicians honor Adam Swope

Accidents Politics Philadelphia Malvern Democrats Car Accident Crash Fatalities Chester County
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Adam Swope, a Malvern resident known for his active role in the Chester County Democrats, died as the result of a nine-vehicle crash on Route 202 on Saturday.

Swope, 38, was the only fatality in the West Goshen Township crash, which included one tractor-trailer carrying frozen turkeys among the vehicles involved, NBC10 reported.

Swope was known to much of his local community due to his active role in the Willistown-Malvern Democrats, and as the executive assistant and campaign manager for Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, who is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. He had been working with Cozzone since 2005.

“It was [Swope] who orchestrated an unprecedented 48.19% of the vote that year,” Kathie Cozzone said in a statement on Facebook.

“Outside of my husband, Adam knew me best. He knew before I did how I would react or feel about a situation. He knew what I wanted to say and made it sound good. If you ever heard me give a great speech, rest assured Adam had a huge hand in it.”

Andy Dinniman, a Democrat who was re-elected state senator in Pennsylvania’s 19th District last Tuesday, also employed Swope as a campaign manager, and Swope had worked as a regional field director for President Barack Obama and as an administrative analyst for Chester County.

“Democrats really had a hard time in Chester County,” said Cozzone’s husband, Victor Cozzone, to NBC10. “It was only until last Tuesday that he actually was able to see the fruits of all that hard work.”

Swope studied at West Chester University and political management at Villanova University.

Police are still investigating the crash, which closed Route 202 for several hours.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Television

tiffany haddish SNL

'SNL' features history-making host Tiffany Haddish, performances from Taylor Swift

Television

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah roasts Louis C.K., Hollywood amid sexual misconduct allegations

Eagles

111017NelsonAgholor

10 Eagles players who are exceeding expectations

Arrests

Radnor Township Municipal Building

Reports: Man stalked popular YouTube and Instagram star at teen's Main Line home

Escapes

Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.