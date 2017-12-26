Pennsylvania city shatters snowfall record on Christmas day

Residents of the Delaware Valley who had hoped for a white Christmas in 2017 were treated to an ordinary, overcast day on Monday.

Maybe next year.

But across the state? Erie set a record for snowfall, accumulating an outrageous 34 inches of snow on Christmas day alone.

The lake-effect snow band, continuing into Tuesday, dropped an astounding 55 inches of snow, or about 4.5 feet, in a span of 36 hours, according to The Weather Channel.

Erie's previous Christmas day snowfall record was a mere 8.1 inches in 2002. Even the snowiest day in the city's history, a 20-inch storm in November 1956 — pales in comparison to the new record.

This week's storm was so powerful that it surpassed Erie's previous 13-day snowfall accumulation of 52.8 inches from Dec. 31, 1998 to Jan. 12, 1999.

In the month of December alone, Erie has picked up 92 inches of snow. The previous December record of 66.9 inches came in 1989.

Scenes from around the city showed a near-complete whiteout.





















The clean-up in Erie, barring additional snowfall, will probably linger for quite some time. PennDOT has warned motorists to exercise caution as the time between Christmas and New Year's often comes with a spike in car accidents.