Protests Higher Education
10172017_Colin_Kaepernick_Anthem_AP Marcio Jose Sanchez, File/AP

San Francisco 49ers then-quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneels during the national anthem before a game against the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 20, 2016. He started the movement to kneel or otherwise protest during the anthem over his view of police mistreatment of black males.

October 17, 2017

Pennsylvania college offers to reinstate players cut for kneeling during anthem

Protests Higher Education Reading Sports Pennsylvania Associated Press
By Associated Press

READING, Pa. — Three football players who were cut from the team at Division III Albright College in Pennsylvania for kneeling during the national anthem have been offered reinstatement.

In an open letter shared to the school's website Monday, Albright President Jacquelyn Fetrow says ongoing review of the details surrounding the team's game against Delaware Valley last week has "provided greater clarity" and led to the reinstatement offers.

Sophomore Gyree Durante was dropped from the team after he took a knee while the anthem was playing. The Reading Eagle reports two other unidentified players were dropped after not properly kneeling during the coin toss.

The movement to kneel or otherwise protest during the national anthem was started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last season over his view of police mistreatment of black males.

