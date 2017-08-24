Odd News Babies
Sonogram iStock/Source

A sonogram sits on a wooden table.

August 24, 2017

Pennsylvania couple sees image of Jesus in baby's sonogram

Odd News Babies Pennsylvania Religion Jesus Christ Families Associated Press
By Wpmt-Tv
Associated Press

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania couple says Jesus showed up in their daughter's sonogram picture, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects.

Alicia Zeek and Zach Smith tell WPMT-TV they're not especially religious. But they're convinced the image to the left of their daughter's head is a bearded Christ.

Smith calls the image of Jesus "distinct" and says, "There's another face looking at my daughter."

Zeek's first two children had problems at birth. A daughter was born with two thumbs on one hand. Her son was born with a cleft palate after a difficult delivery in which she and the baby almost died.

___

Information from: WPMT-TV, http://www.fox43.com

Wpmt-Tv

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_17236019408384.jpg

Rhys Hoskins asks unselfish question, then annihilates baseball, continues setting Phillies records

Social Media

Frank Rizzo

Italian Market Facebook apologizes to Helen Gym after posting emotional call for resignation

Free Food

waffle

Here's how to score free waffles in Philly today, National Waffle Day

Military

Raven Rock

Here's the gigantic, not-so-secret Pennsylvania bunker 'where nuclear war in the U.S. would begin'

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.