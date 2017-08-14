Pennsylvania to distribute anti-radiation pills in nuclear power plant zones

Pennsylvania residents who live or work within ten miles of one of the state's five nuclear power plants will have an opportunity this month to restock on potassium iodide (KI), an anti-radiation medication that prevents absorption of radioactive by the thyroid gland.

The Wolf administration announced Monday the tablets will be distributed on August 24 at designated locations with community health nurses on hand to provide specific instructions.

“Potassium iodide is an important part of emergency preparedness for residents who live or work within 10 miles of a nuclear facility in the case of a radiological emergency,” said physician general Dr. Rachel Levine. “It can help protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine and is safe for pregnant women, children and infants. It’s important to remember potassium iodide should only be taken when told to do so by state health officials or the governor, and is not a substitute for evacuation in the case of an emergency at our nuclear facilities.”

Barring an allergy, KI can be taken by anyone as a protective measure against radiation. Those who are unable to pick the tablets up themselves can have a family member retrieve them.

The tablets will be available at the following locations from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 24.

Beaver Valley Power Station

Beaver Valley Mall – Center at the Mall, 570 Beaver Valley Mall Blvd., Monaca

Limerick Generating Station

Kimberton Fire Hall, 2276 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville

Keystone Steam Fire Company, 240 North Walnut St., Boyertown

Montgomery County Health Department - 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Pottstown Health Center, Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, 364 King St., Pottstown

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station

East Drumore Township Municipal Building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway., Quarryville

Peach Bottom Community Center, 5 Pendyrus St. Delta, PA 17314

Susquehanna Steam Electric Station

Butler Township Community Center, 411 West Butler Drive, Drums

Luzerne County Community College – Educational Conference Center, 1333 South Prospect St., Nanticoke

Salvation Army Community Corps Building, 320 W 2nd St., Berwick

Three Mile Island Generating Station

Fairview Township Fire Department, 340 Lewisberry Road, New Cumberland

Hummelstown Fire Hall, 249 E. Main St., Hummelstown

Manchester Township Municipal Building, 3200 Farmtrail Road, York

Masonic Villages – Salon 2, Freemasons Cultural Center, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown

Middletown Borough Building, 60 W. Emaus St., Middletown