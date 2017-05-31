US News Top News
In this photo taken Dec. 21, 2016, the Trump International Hotel in Washington. A Pennsylvania man has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police say they found a rifle and handgun in his car.

May 31, 2017

Pennsylvania doctor arrested at Trump hotel in Washington allegedly had assault rifle in car

By Matthew Barakat
WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks was arrested Wednesday at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car, authorities said.

Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody at the downtown hotel, where he was staying as a guest, police said.

At a news conference, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said his department, as well as the Secret Service, received information from the Pennsylvania State Police that a tipster had reported that Moles, 43, was traveling to the Trump Hotel in Washington, armed with weapons and ammunition, at about 12:30 a.m.

Newsham said Moles checked into the hotel about 30 minutes later. Authorities worked with hotel security to locate Moles' car, and later, Moles himself inside the hotel.

"I was very concerned about this circumstance," Newsham said, "and I believe the officers and our federal partners, and in particular the tipster, averted a potential disaster here in our nation's capital."

A police report said authorities saw a firearm "in plain view" in Moles' vehicle and found another inside the glove compartment. Police seized a Glock 23 pistol, a Bushmaster assault-style rifle and 90 rounds of ammunition.

Hotel spokeswoman Patricia Tang said in a statement that "authorities arrested a guest who was behaving suspiciously," but referred further questions to authorities.

The police chief said Moles is being interviewed, and is cooperating with authorities. Newsham added that the department does not presently have enough evidence to charge Moles with making threats, although a department spokesman earlier indicated that was part of the tip to Pennsylvania authorities.

Moles is a physician who practices emergency medicine at a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania. He is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license and having unregistered ammunition.

FBI spokeswoman Minique Crump said the agency initially responded, but referred further questions to the local police, who are taking the lead on the investigation.

Edinboro is about 100 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Associated Press writers Sarah Brumfield in Washington, Juliet Linderman in Baltimore and Michael Rubinkam in Allentown, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report

