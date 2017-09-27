Pennsylvania fire chief out after using racial slur against Steelers coach

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire chief has lost his post after using a racial slur to describe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Paul Smith of the Muse fire company in Cecil Township wrote on Facebook that he added Tomlin to his list of "no-good n*****s."

Smith says he was upset that Tomlin had instructed his team to stay in a stadium tunnel instead of standing on the field for the national anthem ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

The Cecil Township Board of Supervisors says on its website Tuesday that Smith, who had been with the fire company for more than 23 years and served as its vice president, "is no longer the volunteer fire chief."

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Smith resigned. He tells the newspaper he's "not the racist the media portrays me as."

He adds he "posted in anger."

"Chief Smith's behavior was out of step with the values of the average Pennsylvanian," said state Rep. Jordan Harris, D-Phila., chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, in a statement. "Unlike athletes, celebrities, or even other citizens, he is a public servant who has held the trust of the general public in the capacity in which he serves them. That capacity came under question, due to his behavior, and he did the right thing by resigning.

“He could no longer be trusted to serve the general public in his current capacity as the very people that he had referred to as 'no good n*****s' may be a part of the public he took an oath to serve."



