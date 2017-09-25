Pennsylvania funeral director arrested for allegedly sharing corpse pictures with friends, family

A Pennsylvania funeral director is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking photos of dead bodies and sharing them to "gross out" her friends and family members.

Authorities charged 27-year-old Angeliegha Stewart with abusing corpses after detectives in Monroe County allegedly discovered the photos while searching her phone for evidence of drug deals, according to the Associated Press. Stewart, who was an employee of Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home in East Stroudsburg, also faces a marijuana charges.

In one case, police said, Stewart took photos of a corpse during an organ-harvesting process. In other cases, she allegedly took photos of decomposing bodies, sometimes in caskets.

Officials are still working to determine the identities of those in the photographs.

A representative for the funeral home said officials were "disappointed" with the allegations an are fully cooperating with investigators.