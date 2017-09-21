Golf High Schools
Golf AvigatorPhotographer /iStock

September 21, 2017

Pennsylvania high school golfer has 2 holes-in-one in round

Golf High Schools Allentown Associated Press
By Associated Press

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania high school golfer has defied huge odds by recording two holes-in-one in the same round.

Parkland High School golfer Ben Tetzlaff tells The (Allentown) Morning Call he still can't believe the feat, which came during a nine-hole practice round Monday at Iron Lakes Country Club.

The National Hole-In-One Registry calculated the odds of the feat at 67 million-to-1.

Parkland coach Scott Levan says he missed the first ace, but saw the second when Tetzlaff hit a 9-iron on the 140-yard sixth hole. Tetzlaff had already sunk a gap wedge on the 104-yard second hole.

Tetzlaff's career-low round is a 76 he shot at Allentown Municipal Golf Course. He hopes to play golf in college.

Tetzlaff says, "I still can't believe it and I'm the one who did it."

