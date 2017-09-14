Hospitals Violations
09142017_UPMC_Bedford Source/www.upmc.com

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at Bedford was cited by state health authorities.

September 14, 2017

At Pennsylvania hospital, staffers surrounded patient with item in genitals to take photos

Hospitals Violations Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Department of Health Pennsylvania
By PhillyVoice Staff

BEDFORD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has cited a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital where staff took photos and videos of a patient being treated for a foreign object lodged in their genitals.

UPMC says the behavior is “abhorrent and violates the mission of UPMC Bedford and the overall values of UPMC,” according to the Associated Press. The hospital network, Pennsylvania’s largest, says it self-reported the violations.

Pennlive.com reports an employee came forward to complain about the images circulating around the hospital. Another employee told investigators there were so many people crammed into an operating room taking photos on Dec. 23 that it was “like a cheerleader-type pyramid.”

According to the Health Department, the hospital suspended one doctor for seven days and another for 28 days. It is also replacing the hospital’s nursing director for surgical services.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Lists

04_071717_ShoreStock_Carroll.jpg

10 ways to drive New Jerseyans to distraction

Eagles

091317DougPederson

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Television

John Oliver

HBO's John Oliver gifts Pa. station 'greatest backyard train that local news has ever seen'

The Doctor Is Out

09122017_SnowFengCalendar_PE

For physician assistant, it's out of the clinic and onto the sidelines

Escapes

Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.