Odd News Police
10062017_police_lights_iStock MicrovOne/iStock.com

.

October 06, 2017

Pennsylvania man uses fake speed trap to curb smelly problem

Odd News Police Pennsylvania Deer Associated Press
By Associated Press

JONES MILLS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man says he used flashing dashboard lights to mimic a police speed trap — but only so he could slow down vehicles speeding past his rural home and killing deer and endangering people.

Ricky McMillen, 57, tells WPXI-TV that he used the flashing lights on his car because he's been complaining about speeders for years and getting few results. What he says he has gotten is very smelly deer carcasses along the road in Donegal Township, about 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

State police charged McMillen on Thursday with impersonating a public servant and displaying improper lights.

McMillen says he's been using the lights for a while and they've worked well.

McMillen has been mailed a summons to appear for a Dec. 15 preliminary hearing.

___

Information from: WPXI-TV

Just In

Must Read

Amazon

amazon hq seattle

Source: Amazon could have interest in buying South Jersey airport

Sixers

100417-BenSimmons-AP

Ben Simmons as a point guard is real, and it's spectacular

Food

The Brass Rail Cheesesteak

Yo, Philly: Don't diss the Lehigh Valley-style cheesesteak until you've tried it

Politics

Congressman Affair

After report of urging abortion in affair, pro-life Pennsylvania rep. announces retirement

Escapes

Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.