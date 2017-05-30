Pennsylvania pol with ties to Philly: next Trump chief of staff?

The shake-up of the Trump White House has apparently begun.

News broke Tuesday morning that White House communications director Mike Dubke resigned earlier this month before President Donald Trump left for his international trip. His last day has not been scheduled yet.

The Trump Administration has been struggling in its handling of growing scandals, including alleged dealings with Russia, and a sputtering agenda, including failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act. And more changes ahead are seen.

One forthcoming change might be a new chief of staff, a position that could filled by a longtime Pennsylvania political operative with ties to Philadelphia, according to an Axios report.

David Urban, a prominent GOP lobbyist who worked for the Trump campaign as an adviser in the Pennsylvania and Indiana primaries, could get the high-profile job in the West Wing, according to the report.

According to Axios:

Friends say Urban, 53, who's credited with helping Trump win his crucial upset in Pennsylvania, brings seasoned political judgment and no personal agenda.

Urban has a master of government administration degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and a juris doctor from the Temple University School of Law.

He is an adjunct professor at the H. John Heinz III School of Public Policy and Management at Carnegie Mellon University.

Urban served as the Trump campaign's senior political liaison at the Republican National Convention, then led the campaign to its upset win in Pennsylvania as a senior adviser.

Urban, president of The American Continental Group, a Washington consulting firm, served for five years as chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania. His clients include Comcast, SEPTA and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, as well as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Raytheon and the Allegheny Health Network

Urban practiced law in private practice from 1994 to 1997, and remains an active member of the Pennsylvania Bar. He is admitted to practice before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and the United States Supreme Court.

Previously, he was an artillery officer in the U.S. Army’s storied 101st Airborne Division and won the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement for combat operations against Iraq in Operation Desert Storm.