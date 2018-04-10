April 10, 2018

Pennsylvania school district issues wooden bats to teachers

By PhillyVoice staff
Schools Security
04102018_mini_bat ./.

A mini-bat.

Teachers in a Pennsylvania school district have been given district-issued baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter if necessary.

The 16-inch, wooden bats are mostly symbolic, but Schools Superintendent William Hall told the Erie Times-News that the Millcreek Township School district wanted to have a “consistent tool” for all teachers should they need to engage an attacker.

RELATED STORY: Armed guards greet students in one Pennsylvania school district

In April 3 message to the school community, Hall said the district was revising its response procedure to emphasize a run, fight and hide protocol.

The wooden bats were not mentioned in a list of changes announced by Hall that included the purchase and preparation of "Stop the Bleed” kits for all classrooms and providing the local police department access to all security camera systems.

The revised response plan will be the focal point of intensive trainings and student preparedness programs for the upcoming year, the message said.

The district is outside of Erie.

In March, the Blue Mountain School District in Schuylkill County said it was arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Schools Security Erie School Shootings Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Quarterback
040918NickFoles

Courts

Prosecutors move to seize Kauffman's $1M luxury condo in Philly
04092018_Kauffman_Condo

TV Shows

HBO hosting advance screening of "Westworld" season 2 in Philly
Westworld

Food & Drink

Independence Beer Garden announces opening date for 2018 season
Independence Beer Garden

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Dodging tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike? You could be charged with a felony
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Eagles

Insane Nick Foles (or other Eagles player) trade take tracker
012018_Eagles-Foles_usat

Escapes

Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Up to 50% Off -- Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.