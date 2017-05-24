Legislation Gambling
5242017_online_gambling_iStock lucadp/iStock.com

.

May 24, 2017

Pennsylvania senators OK online play for casinos, lottery

Legislation Gambling Pennsylvania Casinos Pennsylvania Lottery Pennsylvania Legislature
By PhillyVoice Staff

The Pennsylvania Senate has passed legislation to permit online casino-style gambling as legislators look for new revenue initiatives to counter the state's deficit-ridden finances.

In a 38-12 vote Wednesday, senators approved the just-unveiled bill, the Associated Press reported. If passed, Pennsylvania would become the first state to allow casinos and the lottery to go online. The House would have to approve the bill.

According to Senate estimates, more than $100 million would prop up state coffers in 2018, mostly from casinos paying for one-time online gambling licenses, the report said.

The bill would allow online gambling parlors in airports, and restore a requirement that casinos pay millions of dollars to local governments.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Police

05242017_Fairmount_vandals

WATCH: Vandal jumps from car to car on Philadelphia street

Sixers

052317_SmithJr_AP

How the latest NBA Draft and free agency news and rumors affect the Sixers

Death

05222017_small_tree_iStock

So, you want to hire a death doula?

Research

052217_Truviapackets

Truvía as insect 'birth control?' Drexel study finds second use for artificial sweetener

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.